New grant to fund freshwater literacy in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Great Lakes Protection Fund and the U.S. EPA Great Lakes Restoration Initiative have put $200,000 towards a new grant program for Michigan schools.

The grants awarded will educate students on freshwater and prepare them for a variety of careers in the STEM field with hands-on experiences.

“Empowering our youth to find their voice and learn how to protect our Great Lakes and watersheds will develop tomorrow’s advocates, leaders, and policymakers,” said Liesl Clark, EGLE director.

They are hoping to fund at least ten proposals, with a maximum award of $20,000.

All applicants must be a part of a project team to qualify. Teams must include a minimum of one school and one community partner. Applicants are encouraged to reach out to their MiSTEM Network Region for assistance.

Potential applicants can attend a webinar to learn about the grant and ask questions Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 5-6 p.m. The grant application can be found on the MiSTEM website, and the deadline is Tuesday, April 12.

