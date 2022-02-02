Advertisement

NCAA Says Normal Revenue Has Returned

FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work...
FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. The NCAA has fallen short of upholding its commitment to gender equity spending more on male athletes on average than female ones according a second review. A law firm hired by the NCAA to investigate equity issues released a 153-page report Tuesday night, Oct. 26, 2021 that includes a series of recommendations to improve the gap.(Keith Srakocic | AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The NCAA generated more than $1.15 billion in revenue in 2021. That figure represents a return to normal after the cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament because of the pandemic in 2020 cost the association and its members $800 million. The NCAA released its financial records today. Most of the revenue comes from its contract with CBS and Turner for the rights to televise the men’s Division I basketball tournament. That contract paid the NCAA $850 million in 2021 and is scheduled to pay $870 million in 2022. NCAA revenues were at $1.12 billion in 2019

