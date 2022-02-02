NCAA Says Normal Revenue Has Returned

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The NCAA generated more than $1.15 billion in revenue in 2021. That figure represents a return to normal after the cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament because of the pandemic in 2020 cost the association and its members $800 million. The NCAA released its financial records today. Most of the revenue comes from its contract with CBS and Turner for the rights to televise the men’s Division I basketball tournament. That contract paid the NCAA $850 million in 2021 and is scheduled to pay $870 million in 2022. NCAA revenues were at $1.12 billion in 2019

