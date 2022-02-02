Advertisement

MSU installs temporary fencing around stretch of Red Cedar River

School officials said the temporary fencing will stay up until a permanent solution is found.
By Markie Heideman
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The tragic death of 18-year-old Brendan Santo has prompted Michigan State University to install temporary fencing around a portion of the Red Cedar River.

Students had petitioned for the fence to go up to prevent future tragedies from happening.

The temporary fence starts near the intersection of Beal Street and West Circle Drive. It will run northwest along the river.

“MSU is already pretty safe, but fencing the Red Cedar River would just make it even more safer and wouldn’t let anything else bad happen to it,” said student Kevin Flaherty.

School officials said the temporary fencing will stay up until a permanent solution is found.

