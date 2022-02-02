More Djokovic Issues

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) - Serbia’s state prosecutors have rejected suggestions that Novak Djokovic used a fake positive test for COVID-19 to try to enter Australia and compete in the Australian Open. In a statement today the prosecution office said it had received a request for criminal proceedings against unnamed individuals who allegedly forged two PCR certificates, which were later used by Djokovic to apply for a medical exemption from vaccination when entering Australia. It said the tests had been checked and were determined to be valid.

