More Djokovic Issues

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic rides in car as he leaves a government detention facility...
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic rides in car as he leaves a government detention facility before attending a court hearing at his lawyers office in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. A federal court hearing has been scheduled for Sunday, a day before the men's No. 1-ranked tennis player and nine-time Australian Open champion was due to begin his title defense at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year.(James Ross/AAP via AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) - Serbia’s state prosecutors have rejected suggestions that Novak Djokovic used a fake positive test for COVID-19 to try to enter Australia and compete in the Australian Open. In a statement today the prosecution office said it had received a request for criminal proceedings against unnamed individuals who allegedly forged two PCR certificates, which were later used by Djokovic to apply for a medical exemption from vaccination when entering Australia. It said the tests had been checked and were determined to be valid.

