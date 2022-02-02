Mid-Michigan communities prepare for days of snowfall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews across Mid-Michigan are preparing for two days of a slippery, snowy mess.

Cities across Michigan -- such as East Lansing, Howell and Jackson -- have declared snow emergencies ahead of the storm.

Plow drivers geared up Tuesday evening for a busy couple of days.

“We started going through all of our equipment and just getting our hands on every piece of equipment we have to make sure everything is ready to function to the fullest of its ability,” said Dave Thurston, with Royal Lawn and Landscape.

For the next two days, snow removal will be a top priority.

“In this situation, what we’re doing is limiting on street parking and the purpose of that is to be able to have the snow plows to be able to efficiently remove snow throughout the emergency period,” said East Lansing city manager George Lahanas.

City officials in Lansing, East Lansing and Jackson are asking residents to not park their vehicles on the streets for the new few days. If you must park in a lot, Thurston said it’s best to park near other vehicles to help the plows do their job.

“One of the best things to do if all of the cars can park in an area together, so they can keep different parts of the parking lot open to it can be maintained,” Thurston said.

East Lansing city officials predict it will take two days to clean up the snow. They said their plows will target main routes before moving into residential areas. People living on less traveled roads should be prepared to wait.

“The idea is that we’ll generally, during a snow fall event, keep the plows going on the major streets to keep them operating clean as possible,” Lahanas said. “And then, when the snow generally tapers off, we go into our neighborhoods and local streets.”

Plow professionals told News 10 that long-lasting storms make cleanup easier.

“It’s going to be kind of a snow moving storm versus where you get dumped on with several inches of snow all at once,” Thurston said. “So I’m kind of liking that, but we’ll see.”

Thurston said he’s predicting around-the-clock-work, with maybe some napping in-between.

“And then we start over again and we’ll just start going through the whole route again,” Thurston said. “Probably at least two or three rounds tomorrow for every site.”

The city of East Lansing has blocked off parking on a few main roads. However, they are offering free parking in select parking garages ahead of the winter storm.

