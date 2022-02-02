Michigan State University students help clear snow with UniServices group

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group of students at Michigan State University are hoping to turn the snow into dough.

A student organization called UniServices helps do odd jobs for people in their community. Things like cleaning, moving furniture and -- in the case of this week -- shoveling snow.

The president of the club said it’s a way for college students to get some fast cash -- and they already have 30 clients ready to be shoveled out.

“The next couple days, we’re going to have many opportunities to shovel. We’re gonna go to those thirty houses probably multiple times upon the request of the client to shovel,” said president Adam Green. “We have shovels -- some clients have snow blowers, but they basically contacted us through Facebook, email and have asked to join the snow route.”

The organization hopes to expand to other universities in the future. They’re in the process of creating an application.

For more information on UniServices, or if you’d like to use their services, visit their official Facebook page here.

