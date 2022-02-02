Michigan schools running out of snow days due to teacher shortage

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Dozens of school districts have already canceled classes for Wednesday and Thursday because of the snow.

Taking two in one week is going to put some districts in a bind. Schools only have six snow days, without having to make them up.

Wednesday was DeWitt Public School’s third because it called off twice because it didn’t have enough teachers, including last Friday.

DeWitt’s superintendent told News 10 she doesn’t take the decision to close lightly.

The goal is to have kids in the classroom as much as possible, but there are things that are out of her control and student safety comes first.

She said she’s hoping the state will grant waivers so the school year doesn’t need to be extended.

“I am worried about the winter. I don’t want to have to add days to the end of the school year. I don’t think after a year like this year that’s ideal for anyone. I think it’s the fact we’ll be mindful when we do cancel,” said Shanna Spickard, DeWitt Public Schools superintendent.

DeWitt is also closed Thursday, which means it only has two snow days left for the school year.

The state superintendent can grant schools waivers for up to three days, but those are not automatic.

For schools to get more, the law will have to change.

