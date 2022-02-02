Advertisement

Lawsuit prompts Meijer to make vaccine portal more accessible

A Meijer grocery store
A Meijer grocery store(WILX)
By Dane Kelly and Nicolas Hankes
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United States Department of Justice reached an agreement with Meijer under the Americans With Disabilities Act.

The settlement with Meijer will eliminate barriers that may prevent people with disabilities from accessing Meijer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Portal.

Feb. 2, 2022: Michigan COVID cases up to 1,999,416 and 30,170 deaths

Before the update, people who used screen readers or had difficulty using a computer mouse could not access certain information, which became a problem for some users who were attempting to register to get vaccinated. The Justice Department said some users were unable to proceed past the very first step of the vaccine registration process.

Under the terms of the agreement, Meijer has changed its forms for scheduling a vaccine appointment to meet the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, Version 2.1, Level AA. Meijer is also required to regularly test the pages of its website that include vaccine scheduling and information about the COVID vaccine and quickly fix any problems that would prevent people with disabilities from being able to use those webpages.

You can find more information on Meijer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Portal here.

