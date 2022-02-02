Advertisement

Lansing City Council fills seat for First Ward

Lansing City Hall
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing City Council has filled the first ward seat left vacant by former councilman Brandan Betz who resigned last month.

Read: Brandon Betz resigning from Lansing City Council

The council is appointing Brian Daniels following a second round of interviews Tuesday night. Daniels is a US Army veteran and the founder of emPOWer Lansing, a boxing gym on Lansing’s east side.

He will hold the first ward seat until the end of the year.

In November, the city council will hold a special election to permanently fill the first ward for the remainder of Betz’s term, which expires in 2023.

