How Michiganders can stay safe while shoveling snow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Most communities give residents 24 hours after snow stops falling to clear your sidewalks.

It will likely take several trips outside to safely clear the snow since it keeps piling up.

Doctors said the best thing you can do is to get yourself ready to prevent injury. They suggest talking a walk or something to get your blood flowing, stretching your upper and lower body and making sure you have good boots so you don’t slip and fall on ice.

Additionally, make sure your shovel is the right length -- you want the shortest length that keeps you standing up.

Proper shoveling technique is also key.

“The biggest thing we have to remember -- even though it’s a little bit nerve-racking to think about going to an emergency room with COVID -- heart attacks can still happen,” said Dr. Emily Smith, with McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital. “If you’re starting to have chest pain or shortness of breath or pain going down the left side of your arm or your jaw, you really need to stop and call 911 to get help.”

Doctors said you should also make sure you drink plenty of water, avoid twisting your body with a shovel full of snow and take breaks.

