Flores Lawsuit Dominates NFL Headlines

By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - Fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says his lawsuit against the NFL alleging racist hiring practices will continue even if he becomes a head coach again this offseason. Flores has interviewed with the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints for their coaching vacancies. He told CNN that he wants to coach and if teams call, he will listen, but the suit will go on because the league needs change. The lawsuit seeks class-action status and unspecified damages from the NFL, the Dolphins, the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants, along with unidentified individuals.

