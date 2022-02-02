Advertisement

Covid For American Flag Bearer

Winter Olympics 2022
Winter Olympics 2022(NBC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) - Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor won’t be able to carry the flag for the U.S. Olympic team in the opening ceremony for the Winter Games. She’s in isolation after a positive COVID-19 test. Speed skater Brittany Bowe will take Meyers Taylor’s place in Friday’s ceremony. She will be joined by John Shuster, who will become the first curler to carry the American flag in an opening ceremony.

