Covid For American Flag Bearer

BEIJING (AP) - Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor won’t be able to carry the flag for the U.S. Olympic team in the opening ceremony for the Winter Games. She’s in isolation after a positive COVID-19 test. Speed skater Brittany Bowe will take Meyers Taylor’s place in Friday’s ceremony. She will be joined by John Shuster, who will become the first curler to carry the American flag in an opening ceremony.

