Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 18,803 new cases, 327 deaths over past 2 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state health department reported 18,803 new cases of COVID-19 and 327 deaths over the past two days Wednesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 9,402 cases per day. 239 of the deaths were identified during a vital records review.

State totals now sit at 1,999,416 cases and 30,170 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The state’s positivity rate has seen a steep decline, dropping to 17.55% Wednesday, the lowest it has been since Dec. 18, 2021.

As of Monday, 2,966 adults are hospitalized with COVID, about 1,000 less than last week.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.