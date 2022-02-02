Capital Area Michigan Works! shares some tips for job seekers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The workforce has shifted a great deal over the last year. We recently got the chance to talk to Carrie Rosingana, the CEO of Capital Area Michigan Works!, and learned more about the ‘The Great Resignation’ and about some things that job seekers should keep in mind when they’re looking for employment.

Plus, we learned more about some of the valuable resources that CAMW! provides for job seekers.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.