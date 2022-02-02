Advertisement

Austin Comments on NFL Race Issues

FILE - The NFL logo is shown on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in...
FILE - The NFL logo is shown on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.(Rick Osentoski | AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin says the NFL needs to keep finding opportunities for coaches of color. Austin, who is Black, says he has been interviewed for an NFL head coaching vacancy 11 times and has yet to be hired. Austin is one of several Black coaches named in a lawsuit filed by former Miami head coach Brian Flores alleging racist hiring practices in the league. Austin says he thinks there’s a chance race played a role in a team’s decision not to hire him. But he added he believes mechanisms like the Rooney Rule that requires teams to interview diverse candidates for leadership positions is an effective tool.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several areas have already issued snow emergencies ahead of the approaching winter storm.
List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Major winter storm bringing heavy snow to Mid-Michigan
Witness shot at during Dollar General robbery in Lansing
‘Lock and load’ -- Mich. AG asked to investigate GOP Senate candidate’s comment
Meijer store
Meijer will provide free home COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic rides in car as he leaves a government detention facility...
More Djokovic Issues
Winter Olympics 2022
Covid For American Flag Bearer
FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work...
NCAA Says Normal Revenue Has Returned
FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24)...
Flores Lawsuit Dominates NFL Headlines