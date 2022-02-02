African-inspired cuisine finds a permanent location in Downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An African cuisine-inspired kitchen is moving to a new location opening on Friday, Feb. 11.

The new location of Tatse will be at 221 S Washington Square in Lansing, attached to the Alobosa African Bar, the only bar in Lansing with a substantial influence from African culture.

“Tatse is about sharing our culture and expanding its reach by supporting and nourishing the spirit through our food,” said Tatse Owner and Founder Taiwo Adeleye. “It is our goal to enrich Lansing and its environment with African culture through food, music, dance, fashion, and lifestyle. People from not only Lansing but from Jackson, Detroit, and all-around Michigan come out to enjoy our meals and the AfroBeat nights.”

Adeleye has made it his priority to bring the Lansing area a sense of community and healthy eating that he saw as a child in Africa from his family and hometown.

“I have always loved to create events, even since childhood in my home country, where myself and my cousins used to contribute our pocket money to organize parties in the family house on the 1st of every year for friends,” Adeleye explained.

Adeleye is sourcing a majority of the restaurants’ ingredients from local markets in Michigan and will feature many of the same African dishes like Jollof rice and other American and African-infused dishes like coleslaw, yams, plantains, stir-fried veggies, fresh veggies, chicken, beans, and more.

“We believe healthy life begins with a healthy attitude towards self and community,” said Adeleye. “Tatse and Alobosa will provide a feeling of home and an appreciation for our culture, providing healthy and delicious meals and enjoyable nights.”

Tatse has been at the Allen Farmers’ Market, Allen Neighborhood Center, and Meridian Farms Market as well.

Tatse will open its new location at 11 a.m. for lunch on opening day and have an 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. schedule the weekend after and every Wednesday through Sunday moving forward.

Alobosa will be open from 8:00 pm to 1 am featuring AfroBeats-bringing the African music and culture to Lansing.

