Worldwide professional bowling competition comes to Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The JAX 60 Bowling Alley in Jackson will be hosting a bowling tournament featuring 50 of the world’s best bowlers starting on Feb. 7th.

Josh Solomon, the General Manager, said “This is like the NBA coming to play at Spring Arbor Universities’ stadium.”

The winner will be taking home $20,000, but even 24th place will be taking home $2,000.

“This is the second professional sporting event to be held in Jackson County and the surrounding areas. We have the Michigan International Speedway like a half an hour away, and they hold races all the time with NASCAR but this is the first nationally recognized sporting event, besides the PBA senior events that we host, that will ever be in Jackson and this is really crazy.” said Solomon.

Three-day passes are now on sale for $20, and single-day passes can be bought for $10.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.