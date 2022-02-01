Williams To USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Caleb Williams is transferring to Southern California, following his former coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to the Trojans. Williams posted his long-awaited announcement on social media, a video that include the former five-star recruit in a USC uniform and famous Trojans fan Snoop Dogg rapping. Williams started seven games last season for Oklahoma and passed for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns.

