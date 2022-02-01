Tuesday is National Unclaimed Property Day -- How Michiganders can find, claim property

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Valentine’s Day around the corner, what better way to find a connection than with your unclaimed property?

Tuesday is National Unclaimed Property Day and Michigan officials are reminding residents to see if they have any. Nearly 33 million people in the United States -- about one in 10 -- have unclaimed property.

Since 2017, the Michigan State Treasury has helped return more than $500 million in property to their rightful owners.

“There is no statute of limitations on claiming property. We have people claiming bank accounts or life insurance policies that maybe were reported to us 10-12-15 years ago,” said State Administrative Manager Terry Stanton. “So there is no timeline in which you have to claim. The state is only the custodian of the property, we never take ownership.”

You can find if you have unclaimed property on Michigan’s official Unclaimed Property website here.

