Tributes In For Brady

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is among those paying tribute to Tom Brady, following the quarterback’s announcement that he is retiring following an unprecedented 22-year career. Goodell says Brady is “an incredible competitor and leader” who “will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL.” Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians says it’s “been an honor to be his head coach for the past two seasons.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.