Tributes In For Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to spectators after winning the NFC...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to spectators after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is among those paying tribute to Tom Brady, following the quarterback’s announcement that he is retiring following an unprecedented 22-year career. Goodell says Brady is “an incredible competitor and leader” who “will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL.” Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians says it’s “been an honor to be his head coach for the past two seasons.”

