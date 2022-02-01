Proposed bill would end juvenile life without parole in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State lawmakers are proposing new legislation aimed at ending the charge of juvenile life, without parole.

If passed, the proposed bills would drop the charge.

They would also provide a minimum sentence of 10 years, and a maximum prison sentence of 60 years.

After 10 years behind bars, a juvenile would be eligible for a parole review. The review process would require consideration of the juvenile’s age, family environment, and circumstances of the offense.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, there are 22 people in prison in Michigan sentenced to life without parole as juveniles.

More:

Michigan House Bills aim to counter rise of violence against health care workers

Man accused of stabbing K-9 now charged with killing father

Michigan Attorney General’s Office joins investigation into alleged Lee Chatfield abuse

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.