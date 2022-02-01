Advertisement

Proposed bill would end juvenile life without parole in Michigan

They would also provide a minimum sentence of 10 years, and a maximum prison sentence of 60 years.
State lawmakers are proposing new legislation aimed at ending the charge of juvenile life, without parole.
State lawmakers are proposing new legislation aimed at ending the charge of juvenile life, without parole.(Storyblocks)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State lawmakers are proposing new legislation aimed at ending the charge of juvenile life, without parole.

If passed, the proposed bills would drop the charge.

They would also provide a minimum sentence of 10 years, and a maximum prison sentence of 60 years.

After 10 years behind bars, a juvenile would be eligible for a parole review. The review process would require consideration of the juvenile’s age, family environment, and circumstances of the offense.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, there are 22 people in prison in Michigan sentenced to life without parole as juveniles.

