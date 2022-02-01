Now Desk News Brief: Major winter storm to bring significant snow, Jackson Pizza Factory returns, Meijer to provide free COVID tests

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here are the top stories for today and what we’re working on for News 10 at 5.

The Now Desk News Brief will go live at 3:45 p.m.. It can be watched in the video player above.

Major winter storm to impact Mid-Michigan this week

A major winter storm will impact Mid-Michigan Wednesday and Thursday and the First Alert Weather Team is declaring both days First Alert Weather Days as major impacts are expected.

Jackson Pizza Factory returns, gives estimated time for reopening

A beloved downtown restaurant is making an unexpected return. The Jaxon Pizza Factory, located at 800 N. Waterloo St., is reopening with a new owner.

Girls flag football may be coming to Michigan

The Michigan High School Coaches Association is announcing the state’s first-ever girls high school flag football league.

Meijer will provide free home COVID-19 tests

The Michigan-based giant is announcing it will be the first retailer to offer at-home COVID-19 PCR tests free of charge.

MSU returns to in-person education -- Students, staff required to have COVID booster

The school started the semester with remote learning due to the rise in COVID cases following the winter Holiday Season. While that precaution is done with for now, it doesn’t mean MSU is relaxing.

See more: Morning Stories -- Feb. 1, 2022: MSU returns to face-to-face learning, suspended student made up ‘man with gun’ story, AG joins investigation into former House Speaker

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.