New exhibit displays all known meteorites that fell in Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Abrams Planetarium has a new exhibit that features pieces of every known meteorite to strike Michigan.

“We don’t have a lot of tangible objects within astronomy. That’s why planetariums are so such fun places, but when we do have those special objects, like meteorites that fell from space to Earth they are really great way for people to connect with space,” said Shannon Schmoll, the Abrams Planetarium Director.

Although some of these meteorites date back to the 19th century, there was one that fell from space, just a few years ago in Livingston County.

“A couple of us actually went out after the fall and tried to locate one. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to on our own but we had been contacted about a couple of different meteorites that were available and so we were able to acquire the Hamburg meteorite from a finder who found two of the meteorites,” said Craig Whitford, a volunteer meteorite collection coordinator.

This exhibit is free to come in explore in their lobby space, but if you want to see more, you can take a walk through their backlight gallery, or check out a planetarium show.

The Abrams Planetarium public show schedule for Fall 2021 through Summer 2022. Each show is approximately 60 minutes long; a 30 minute recorded portion followed by a 30 minute live presentation of the current evening sky.

You can buy tickets to their February shows here: https://www.abramsplanetarium.org/Programs/Public.html

