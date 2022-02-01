MSU returns to in-person education -- Students, staff required to have COVID booster

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students returned to Michigan State University for in-person education Monday after three weeks online.

The school started the semester with remote learning due to the rise in COVID cases following the winter Holiday Season. While that precaution is done with for now, it doesn’t mean MSU is relaxing.

Jan. 31, 2022: Michigan COVID cases up to 1,980,613 and 29,843 deaths

School officials said roughly 80% of its courses are in-person only, while the rest have a hybrid learning format or are online only.

Students are required to wear masks. Staff and faculty are required to wear KN95 masks.

While the majority of students are happy to be back in the classroom, some students are concerned that classes could go back to online only.

“It’s kind of like getting back into the groove of being back in-person compared to last semester. But overall it’s just been -- well it’s good to see everyone back,” said student Julian Stainback. “But at the same time, it’s kind of concerning.”

“It’s still kind of weird because it’s like randomly transitioning from being online and I’ve gotten used to being online,” said student Erin Taylor.

Students and staff are required to get their COVID-19 booster in order to return to class if they received the first two doses more than six months ago.

“There are people that still haven’t necessarily got the vaccination and they just got it,” Taylor said. “So, they still have to wait a good minute to let the vaccination sit in before getting the booster.”

Students who have passed the six month mark must have their COVID booster by Tuesday, Feb. 1. Some students worry it’s a deadline their peers won’t meet.

“I’m not sure how it’s necessarily going to effect the students,” Taylor said. “I hope that the school has a little bit of mercy on the students that just recently got it.”

Students said they’re hopeful other students will follow protocol so classes can stay in-person.

“If MSU can keep up with our COVID protocols then I would be less concerned about whether or not it’s in-person or online,” Stainback said. “But I feel like with all these students returning and going out to bars and not following COVID protocol, it could lead to another shut-down and being on Zoom.”

