Morning Stories -- Feb. 1, 2022: MSU returns to face-to-face learning, suspended student made up ‘man with gun’ story, AG joins investigation into former House Speaker

MSU returns to in-person education -- Students, staff required to have COVID booster

The school started the semester with remote learning due to the rise in COVID cases following the winter Holiday Season. While that precaution is done with for now, it doesn’t mean MSU is relaxing.

Former Livingston County undersheriff pleads guilty to drunk driving

A breath test at the scene gave a preliminary blood alcohol content of .123, a later blood test reflected a blood alcohol content of .133, nearly twice the legal limit.

Suspended student made up reports of man with a gun at Brighton school, police say

Authorities said the incident was made up by a 10-year-old student who had been suspended for bringing a knife to school earlier that day.

Michigan Attorney General’s Office joins investigation into alleged Lee Chatfield abuse

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office is assisting the Michigan State Police in the investigation into allegations of sexual abuse against former House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA and Jackson-native, dies at 30

Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra,” has died at age 30.

Jackson County sees 3 separate OWI arrests Friday night

Michigan State Police troopers arrested three people on suspicion of OWI Friday night in Jackson County.

Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’

According to authorities, Keaira Durden is wanted on a felony warrant out of Meridian Township and multiple warrants from other departments.

