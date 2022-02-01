Advertisement

Michigan health experts chime in on ‘Flu-rona’

Michigan health experts urge residents to get vaccinated for influenza
By Erin Bowling
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Health experts are urging people to get vaccinated against the flu.

Despite seeing fewer cases of the flu over the last few years, experts warn that you should not let your guard down.

Doctors across the state of Michigan hosted a news conference Tuesday morning to share their personal stories of battling the flu. They said February is the height of flu season.

So far this flu season, five flu-associated pediatric deaths have been reported across the country.

They also say that the number of people getting vaccinated against the flu is down 11% from last year.

One expert says this could prove problematic for hospitals.

“The situation that we are most concerned about is patients getting both diseases at the same time, which can happen and is happening,” said Dr. Tina Tanner, with the Michigan Academy of Family Physicians. “The dual case patients are in hospitals one third longer than regular COVID patients and that is making care very difficult when we are coming off this latest surge.”

You can receive your flu vaccine by visiting any health care physician, or by heading to your local pharmacy.

