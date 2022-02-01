Meijer will provide free home COVID-19 tests

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You will soon be able to get free at-home COVID-19 tests at Meijer.

The Michigan-based giant is announcing it will be the first retailer to offer at-home COVID-19 PCR tests free of charge.

Store officials say the new program will be managed through a partnership with eTrueNorth.

If you’re interested in getting a test you have to register online. After registration, select a Meijer location, and you’ll be provided a voucher used to pick up the test kit.

