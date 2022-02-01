Advertisement

Meijer will provide free home COVID-19 tests

The Michigan-based giant will be the first retailer to offer at-home tests free of charge.
Meijer store
Meijer store(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You will soon be able to get free at-home COVID-19 tests at Meijer.

The Michigan-based giant is announcing it will be the first retailer to offer at-home COVID-19 PCR tests free of charge.

Store officials say the new program will be managed through a partnership with eTrueNorth.

If you’re interested in getting a test you have to register online. After registration, select a Meijer location, and you’ll be provided a voucher used to pick up the test kit.

Related:

Michigan could be seeing a potential COVID-19 downturn

Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes

Cruise ships to return to Muskegon after canceled seasons

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Witness shot at during Dollar General robbery in Lansing
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
One woman is dead, and three others were seriously injured following a crash in Venice Township.
Venice Twp. crash leaves one woman dead
Hospital COVID numbers
Michigan could be seeing a potential COVID-19 downturn
The Bejing Winter Games Committee is reporting that it has identified 37 new COVID-19 cases...
Olympic personnel, athletes test positive upon arrival in Beijing

Latest News

Graphic for Black History Month.
Black History Month events held in Lansing, Jackson throughout the month
MSU returns to in-person education -- Students, staff required to have COVID booster
MSU returns to in-person education -- Students, staff required to have COVID booster
Here are this morning's biggest stories
Morning Stories -- Feb. 1, 2022: MSU returns to face-to-face learning, suspended student made up ‘man with gun’ story, AG joins investigation into former House Speaker
WILX First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 2/1/22