‘Lock and load’ -- Mich. AG asked to investigate GOP Senate candidate’s comment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Secretary of State has asked Attorney General Dana Nessel to look into comments made by a candidate for state senator.

Republican Mike Detmer was seen on video Saturday encouraging voters to “lock and load” at the polls.

Someone in the crowd asked how people could prevent what happened at the TCF Center in Detroit – referring to the counting of legally submitted absentee ballots for the 2020 presidential election.

Detmer responded by suggesting counting can be done peacefully – but that people should be prepared to “lock and load.”

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said that sounds like a threat, and she will be launching an investigation into the matter.

Former President Donald Trump made ballot counting at the TCF Center a cornerstone of his assertion the election was stolen from him, an assertion which his legal team was not able to prove. While observers did witness the counting, only a limited number of were allowed due to COVID restrictions present at the time.

Michigan’s Republican-controlled Senate Oversight committee found no evidence of fraudulent activity during that count.

