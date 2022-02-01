List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A major winter storm is hitting south Michigan, with some areas expected to get more than a foot of snow.

Several areas have already issued snow emergencies ahead of the approaching winter storm.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for almost every community across Mid-Michigan. Active weather alerts can be found here.

In East Lansing, on-street parking will be prohibited to aid in more effective plowing operations. In Jackson, residents are instructed to remove parked vehicles from the street and refrain from parking along street curbs.

Clinton County

Eaton County

Hillsdale County

Ingham County

East Lansing has declared a snow emergency from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Friday

Jackson County

A snow emergency has been declared for the city of Jackson from midnight Wednesday to Saturday at 5 p.m.

Livingston County

Howell has a snow emergency from 4 a.m. Wednesday until 4 p.m. Friday.

Village of Fowlerville and the City of Brighton have both declared snow emergencies starting midnight Wednesday that ends at 5 p.m. Friday.

Village of Pinckney has declared a snow emergency starting 4 p.m. Wednesday, running through Friday at noon.

Shiawassee County

