List: Snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan
This list will be updated as more emergencies are added
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A major winter storm is hitting south Michigan, with some areas expected to get up to a foot of snow.
Several areas have already issued snow emergencies ahead of the approaching winter storm.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for almost every community across Mid-Michigan. Active weather alerts can be found here.
In East Lansing, on-street parking will be prohibited to aid in more effective plowing operations. In Jackson, residents are instructed to remove parked vehicles from the street and refrain from parking along street curbs.
Clinton County
Eaton County
Hillsdale County
Ingham County
- East Lansing has declared a snow emergency from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Friday
Jackson County
- A snow emergency has been declared for the city of Jackson from midnight Wednesday to Saturday at 5 p.m.
Livingston County
- Village of Fowlerville and the City of Brighton have both declared snow emergencies starting midnight Wednesday that ends at 5 p.m. Friday.
- Village of Pinckney has declared a snow emergency starting 4 p.m. Wednesday, running through Friday at noon.
Shiawassee County
