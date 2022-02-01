Lansing police seek missing 15-year-old girl
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl missing out of Lansing.
According to authorities, Makayla Danielle Johnson was reported missing Jan. 28. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a red sweatshirt and black gym shoes.
Anyone who has seen Makayla Danielle Johnson or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
