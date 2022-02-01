Advertisement

Lansing Mayor announces new live music, arts venue

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor revealed plans for a new state-of-the-art live music and arts venue in Lansing Tuesday.

The planned center will be built near the intersection of South Washington Square and Lenawee Street.

The center will be home to a stage, balcony seating and a smaller performance area, in addition to rooms to host community events. Schor said the venue is a long time coming.

“I’m really excited. The city of Lansing had needed a concert space for a very long time and now we’ve been able to get the numbers together and we were able to find the space and the proposal and show that we have a need, a feasibility study and we’re able to make it happen,” Schor said.

The project costs an estimated $21 million. The city has already secured some money from the state and the remaining money will come from private donors, sponsorships, grants and a bank loan if needed.

“Bringing thousands of people to downtown Lansing for concerts and other events throughout the year will have such an incredible impact on our small businesses here,” Schor said. “This amazing venue will truly be transformational for Lansing.”

