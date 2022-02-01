Jacksonville’s Unique Coaching Search
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Jacksonville’s meandering coaching search has a new twist. The Jaguars have interviewed former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman for an undisclosed front-office role. That’s according to a person familiar with the process.
