Jacksonville’s Unique Coaching Search

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback CJ...
Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback CJ Henderson (23) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Jacksonville’s meandering coaching search has a new twist. The Jaguars have interviewed former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman for an undisclosed front-office role. That’s according to a person familiar with the process.

