Jackson Pizza Factory returns, gives estimated time for reopening

(PRNewswire)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A beloved downtown restaurant is making an unexpected return. The Jaxon Pizza Factory, located at 800 N. Waterloo St., is reopening with a new owner.

The restaurant was purchased by longtime area resident Brent Harmon, who will be changing the spelling slightly to the “Jackson Pizza Factory.” Along with the name change comes plans for renovations, including upgrades to the floors, walls and ceiling.

The Jackson Pizza Factory (back when it was The Jaxon Pizza Factory) was run by the Kirchis family in the downtown area for 27 years. The restaurant’s return was announced over social media, where the new owners also gave an estimate for reopening.

“Well Jackson this is just the beginning of the reopening of Jackson Pizza factory,” the new management wrote. “We will be opening sometime summer 2022...”

Harmon will be providing updates on The Jackson Pizza Factory’s Facebook page, where he said he intends to post regular updates.

