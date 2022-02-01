Jackson Pizza Factory returns, gives estimated time for reopening

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A beloved downtown restaurant is making an unexpected return. The Jaxon Pizza Factory, located at 800 N. Waterloo St., is reopening with a new owner.

The restaurant was purchased by longtime area resident Brent Harmon, who will be changing the spelling slightly to the “Jackson Pizza Factory.” Along with the name change comes plans for renovations, including upgrades to the floors, walls and ceiling.

Feb. 2, 2022: Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

The Jackson Pizza Factory (back when it was The Jaxon Pizza Factory) was run by the Kirchis family in the downtown area for 27 years. The restaurant’s return was announced over social media, where the new owners also gave an estimate for reopening.

“Well Jackson this is just the beginning of the reopening of Jackson Pizza factory,” the new management wrote. “We will be opening sometime summer 2022...”

Harmon will be providing updates on The Jackson Pizza Factory’s Facebook page, where he said he intends to post regular updates.

More from WILX:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.