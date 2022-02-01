Girls flag football may be coming to Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time ever, flag football for young women could soon be coming to Michigan.

The Michigan High School Coaches Association is announcing the state’s first-ever girls high school flag football league.

Scott Farley, the executive director of the coaches association, says this is a step in the right direction for the game of football.

“In our association’s effort to build support for the game of football and grow the game of football and grow new fans and new people to the sport there’s 50% of the high school demographic that’s left out of football and we wanna promote that and give girls the opportunity to play,” Farley said.

The association said in the coming weeks they will be trying to find interested schools. Once that has been decided, the exact format will be decided for the spring season with the goal of completing the season by Memorial Day.

The sport is already a recognized high school sport in the state of Florida.

