Advertisement

Former Livingston County undersheriff pleads guilty to drunk driving

Jeffrey Warder will serve no time
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Michigan State Police vehicle.(WLUC)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The former undersheriff of Livingston County, Jeffrey Warder, pleaded guilty in a drunk driving arrest in October.

According to authorities, Warder was arrested Oct. 26 by a Michigan State Police trooper who noted Warder looked intoxicated and could smell alcohol in the car.

A breath test at the scene gave a preliminary blood alcohol content of .123, a later blood test reflected a blood alcohol content of .133, nearly twice the legal limit.

Authorities said he pleaded guilty to operating while visibly impaired Monday. The charge is punishable by up to 93 days in jail, a fine of $300 and/or 360 hours of community service and rehabilitative programs.

More serious charges were dropped in exchange for the guilty plea. The judge sentenced Warder to fines and costs since it was his first offense and Warder had already enrolled himself in counseling.

Related: Jackson County sees 3 separate OWI arrests Friday night

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say there are not many details in the shooting, however police tell News 10 they do not...
One man hurt in shooting in Lansing Sunday
Tarek Chawick welcomes the challenge of opening a business during the pandemic.
Lansing business owner welcomes the challenge of owning a small business during the pandemic
The issue was whether the Department of Natural Resources could claim governmental immunity and...
State loses key immunity decision in snowmobile crash
Jackson Johnson worked for the City of Lansing for 13 years. (Source: City of Lansing)
Former Director of Human Relations and Community Services of Lansing Jackson Johnson passes away
Federal prosecutors are trying to reinstate charges against a former Michigan lawmaker from the...
Feds ask court to reinstate charges against ex-lawmaker

Latest News

Michigan snowboarder ready for the Winter Olympics
Keaira Durden
Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’
KN95 Mask
Ingham County to give away KN95 masks
MDOT seeking public input for new project in Jackson
MDOT seeking public input for new project in Jackson