Former Livingston County undersheriff pleads guilty to drunk driving

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The former undersheriff of Livingston County, Jeffrey Warder, pleaded guilty in a drunk driving arrest in October.

According to authorities, Warder was arrested Oct. 26 by a Michigan State Police trooper who noted Warder looked intoxicated and could smell alcohol in the car.

A breath test at the scene gave a preliminary blood alcohol content of .123, a later blood test reflected a blood alcohol content of .133, nearly twice the legal limit.

Authorities said he pleaded guilty to operating while visibly impaired Monday. The charge is punishable by up to 93 days in jail, a fine of $300 and/or 360 hours of community service and rehabilitative programs.

More serious charges were dropped in exchange for the guilty plea. The judge sentenced Warder to fines and costs since it was his first offense and Warder had already enrolled himself in counseling.

