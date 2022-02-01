FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Major winter storm to impact Mid-Michigan this week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A major winter storm will impact Mid-Michigan Wednesday and Thursday and the First Alert Weather Team is declaring both days First Alert Weather Days as major impacts are expected.

WINTER HEADLINES

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Ingham, Jackson, Eaton, and Calhoun counties and points south from 2 a.m. Wednesday through 11 p.m. Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Clinton, Gratiot, and Ionia counties for the same time.

TIMELINE

All precipitation is expected to begin Tuesday evening as rain. This will be ahead of an advancing cold front that will bring colder air to the region Tuesday night and then change all rain to snow by Wednesday morning. Moderate to heavy snow will then continue for most of Wednesday before tapering off by the evening. Late Wednesday into Thursday, another push of snow will move into the region but mainly south and east of Lansing. This will bring additional snow accumulation to the area. All snow will end by Thursday evening.

SNOW ACCUMULATION

This will will likely end up being the biggest snowfall of the season and the biggest snow the area has seen in a few years. The highest snowfall totals will be south and east of the Lansing area. Right now, it looks like 8-12+ inches of snow can be expected for the I-94 corridor near Jackson and to the south. Between 6-10 inches of snow is then expected further north into the Lansing area. North of Lansing, snowfall totals will drop off quickly to 3-6 inches of snow for areas north of I-69. It is possible that there will be shifts with computer models moving forward so these numbers could be adjusted moving forward so check back for updates.

IMPACTS

Major travel impacts are expected from this system. These impacts may begin as early as Tuesday evening out on rural/dirt roads with icy conditions developing with the rain coming down. Most travel impacts will come on Wednesday with snow covered roads and low visibility for both the morning and evening commutes. This is a long-duration event so expect treacherous travel conditions all day long and even into early Thursday. School and other closures are expected in many areas for Wednesday and possibly into Thursday as well.

The wind during this system will be not be terribly strong, however some blowing and drifting snow can be expected on Wednesday into Thursday. This could lead to additional travel impacts, especially on east to west roads with a wind from the north.

The News 10 First Alert Weather Team will continue to track and update this forecast so make sure you stay updated on-air, online, and in the First Alert Weather App.

