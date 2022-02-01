East Lansing property tax due Feb. 14th

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing property owners have until Feb. 14th to pay their winter property tax.

After Feb. 14th, all unpaid property taxes will have a 3% penalty fee. East Lansing Treasurer Andrea Smith, says that unpaid property taxes will be sent to Ingham and Clinton county on March 1st where additional penalties will be applied.

Related: Meridian Township property taxes due Feb. 14, here’s how residents are being asked to pay

Property owners can make payments through one of the following options:

Credit card and e-check payments can be made online by visiting THIS LINK . Property owners can also view their property information, including bills and payments, at THIS LINK

A blue payment drop box is located in the north parking lot of East Lansing City Hall, 410 Abbot Road, for property tax payments, water bills, income tax payments, building and housing items and miscellaneous invoice payments. The box is secure and checked daily. Community members should use the yellow drop boxes for all court-related items.

Payments can be mailed to East Lansing Treasury: 410 Abbot Road East Lansing, MI 48823

Payments can be made in person at the Treasury windows at East Lansing City Hall, 410 Abbot Road, during business hours: Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Masks are required in the building.

More from WILX:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.