Deer removal operations completed at East Lansing parks, will reopen weekday nights

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Deer removal in East Lansing parks has been completed, according to city officials.

With the completion of these operations, there will no longer be closures in East Lansing’s parks on intermittent weekday nights for the remainder of the winter.

Over the course of four nights over the past four weeks, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services biologists removed a total of 79 deer from East Lansing’s parks.

The removal operations were conducted to address deer overpopulation in the East Lansing community, which has resulted in a variety of deer-human conflicts, including a current average of more than 40 deer-vehicle accidents per year, public health concerns, a disruption to the ecological balance of natural areas and damage to landscaping.

The deer removed from East Lansing’s parks this January will yield a total of approximately 2,400 pounds of venison, which is being donated to the Greater Lansing Food Bank for families in need. During these difficult times, the City of East Lansing is pleased to be able to offer this relief to local families.

Just as the decision to remove a portion of East Lansing’s deer population over the past two winters took many years of community input, research and thoughtful consideration, post-removal input will continue to be collected and considered to inform future deer management decisions. The City intends to measure the outcomes of this removal by continuing to gather feedback from residents and monitor deer herds and deer-vehicle accidents.

For additional information about the City’s deer management efforts to date, community members can visit https://www.cityofeastlansing.com/231/Deer-Management.

