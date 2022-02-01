Curling with the Lansing Curling Club

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “It’s been blowing up like I’ve never seen before. I started curling like four years ago, with the last Olympics, and I’m all in, man,” said Lansing Curling Club President Mitch Raeck.

Raeck joined the club as Team Shuster made their run for Gold in 2018.

Four years later, the club is thriving at Suburban Ice in East Lansing.

“We put in the rings, put in the hacks, all the equipment,” said Raeck. “Right now, we just want to spread the game in the greater Lansing area...It’s a sport that a lot of people can get into very easily.”

It’s accessible and easy to learn.

“The object of the game is get your rock closest to the middle of a series of rings, to get more closer to the center than your opponent’s next closest rocks,” said Raeck.

If you’re not throwing, you’re sweeping, clearing a path for the rock.

“I’m usually in a short sleeve shirt when I’m sweeping. You can work up a sweat, it’s cardio, for sure.”

And for a sport that isn’t as intense as ice hockey, it still has plenty of intense moments.

“It gets very frantic very quickly, when someone throws a stone, and both sweepers’ heads are down, just digging into the ice as hard as they can, to get the rock where it needs to go. It’s thrilling, it’s great. So, it can go from zero to 100 very quickly,” said. Raeck.

The club will host learn to curl events this month, you can see the dates on their Facebook Page.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

