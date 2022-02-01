Advertisement

Covid Issues Continue at Olympics

Beijing 2022 Olympics
Beijing 2022 Olympics(Source: Associated Press)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) - Athletes and team officials are testing positive for COVID-19 at much higher rates than other people arriving in China for the Beijing Olympics. Local organizers say there were 11 positive tests Monday for athletes and officials on a day 379 arrived at the airport. They were taken into isolation and could miss their events.

