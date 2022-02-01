Covid Issues Continue at Olympics

BEIJING (AP) - Athletes and team officials are testing positive for COVID-19 at much higher rates than other people arriving in China for the Beijing Olympics. Local organizers say there were 11 positive tests Monday for athletes and officials on a day 379 arrived at the airport. They were taken into isolation and could miss their events.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.