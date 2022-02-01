Advertisement

Covid Claims Austrian Ski Jumper in Beijing

Skiers glide down a hill at Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe, Calif.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SALZBURG, Austria (AP) - Ski jumper Marita Kramer will miss the Beijing Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19. The Austrian team says a PCR test confirmed the infection detected over the weekend in Germany. The 20-year-old Kramer was due to compete at her first Winter Olympics. The women’s normal hill competition on Saturday is one of the first medal events of the Beijing Games.

