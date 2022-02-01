Black History Month events held in Lansing, Jackson throughout the month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first day of February marks the first day of black history month.

The month is spent celebrating the achievements of African Americans. Locally, some celebrations are going to look a little different with virtual options.

Black History Month gives everyone a chance to look back at history and ahead to the future. There are various events in our area if you’re looking to celebrate in person and some are happening virtually.

In Jackson, the Ella Sharp Museum is going to have special exhibits this month focused on the struggle for racial equality.

They are going to feature shows based on African American astronauts and astrologists throughout the month at their planetarium.

The Jackson District Library is celebrating black superheroes this month highlighting comics, movies and books featuring these heroes.

In Lansing, the Capital Area District Libraries are offering some of those virtual options on their Facebook page. Story times will be held live on the library’s Facebook page and will celebrate African American and African culture through stories. There are more events happening around Lansing, East Lansing, and Jackson throughout February.

