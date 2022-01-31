Advertisement

Your Health: One and done treatment for BPH

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (Ivanhoe Newswire)- Benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH, is a natural enlargement of the prostate. Fifty percent of men in their 50′s will have this condition, along with 80 percent of men in their 80′s. Frequent need to use the bathroom is a common side effect, but more serious problems, such as blood in the urine and bladder stones can be damaging to a man’s health. Ivanhoe News shares the details on a treatment proving to eliminate these issues for good.

Avid cyclist Gary Hoegner is always on the go. But a change in his flow had him hitting the brakes.

“I was having trouble urinating,” Hoegner explains.

Hoegner was suffering from BPH, or an enlarged prostate. It got so bad that it started affecting his work.

“My catheter was changed five times a day and in police work that becomes difficult to find time to change a catheter. It backed up into my kidneys. That led to near kidney failure,” Hoegner says of his difficulties with the BPH diagnosis.

Urologist Dr. Amy Krambeck at Northwestern Medicine says, “Every year, I do see maybe one or two men who are near dialysis because of their enlarged prostate.”

Dr. Krambeck suggested Hoegner have the HOLEP procedure. Using an upgraded MOSES laser, doctors can core out more prostate tissue than previous procedures.

Dr. Krambeck says, “There’s much less bleeding, seeing very little pain associated with it and oftentimes patients can go home the same day without a catheter in place.”

And since more tissue is being cut out, very little is left to grow again.

“I tell most of my patients that this should be the last surgery you will need on your prostate,” Dr. Krambeck says of the new procedure.

After the procedure, Hoegner noticed a change right away, he stated, “I’m urinating like I did 50 years ago.” And he doesn’t worry about anything stopping his flow. “About a month later, I jumped on the bike and haven’t gotten off since.”

Dr. Krambeck says right after the procedure, patients should not do any strenuous activity for a week. Some side effects of HOLEP include blood in the urine and burning with urination. These symptoms usually last a week.

Contributors to this news report include: Milvionne Chery, Executive Producer & Field Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer & Editor.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

