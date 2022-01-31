Wizards to Miss Key Player Beal
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Bradley Beal is expected to miss the next two games for the Washington Wizards after spraining his left wrist. Beal was injured in the third quarter at Memphis on Saturday. Washington plays at Milwaukee on Tuesday and at Philadelphia on Wednesday.
