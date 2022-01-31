Advertisement

Witness shot at during Dollar General robbery in Lansing

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Dollar General was robbed of several hundred dollars, Sunday. During the robbery police say a witness was shot at, but survived.

At around 10 p.m. Sunday night Lansing Police were called to the Dollar General on N. East St. following an armed robbery.

Police say two suspects entered the store. One of suspects approached the counter, pointed a gun at the employee and demanded money. The money, several hundred dollars, was given and both suspects who exited the store, then ran down a nearby street.

Jackson: MDOT seeking public input for new project in Jackson

Another witness began to follow the suspect in their car. The suspect with a gun fired upon the witness, hitting their car multiple times. The witness then stopped following the suspects. No one was injured in the exchange.

The suspects are described as Black males in their late teens. One was wearing a blue/gray ski mask and a coat with black sleeves, the other a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department.

More:

