Which roads will have work done in Meridian Township’s construction plan
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers heading through Meridian Township should be aware that extensive road work is on the way, with the goal of a smoother and safer ride for travelers after work is complete.
The 2022 local road construction plan was presented to the Township Board during their Jan. 25 meeting. Though subject to an assessment of final costs after bids are taken, as well as contract approvals, paving is expected to begin in May.
If approval goes through as is expected the plan would include 6.84 miles of rehabilitation work as well as 3.74 miles of cape seal work. The Meridian Township Department of Public Works and its consultants will manage and oversee the entire process including bidding, inspection and construction of the local roadwork as well as coordinating any other planned utility projects.
The township’s road budget for 2022 is $3,950,000. The majority of that funding, $3.5 million, comes from the 10-year local road bond approved by voters in August of 2019. It will be used for the rehabilitation work that will focus on the poorest condition roads in the system. Remaining funding comes from the Ingham County Road Department and the Township General Fund to provide for the preventative maintenance work needed to preserve existing “good” pavement.
The Meridian Township local roads to be resurfaced in 2022 are listed below:
- Crest
- Royal Oak
- Sunhollow Court
- Wilder
- Wilder Court
- Oak Park Trail
- Woodwind Trail
- Wild Ginger Trail
- Carlton
- Bayshore
- Hallendale
- Buckingham
- Quarry
- Jessalee Circle
- Lampen
- Raphael
- Amber
- Blue Haven
- Blue Haven Court
- Timberlane
- Linden
- West Sundwind
- Windy Heights
- Aeolian
- Sandlewood
- Thistlewood
- Cimarron
- Yosemite
- Sashabaw Creekview Terrace
- Chippendale Circle
- Splice Circle
- Wharf
- Mizzen
- Huron Hill
The Meridian Township local roads receiving preventative maintenance crack sealing work and cape seal work are listed below:
- Haversham Drive
- Chantilly Lane
- Thames Drive
- Picadilly Drive
- Downing Street
- Maumee Drive
- Apache Drive
- Shawnee Trail
- Kewanee Way
- Birchwood Drive
- Elmwood Drive
- Arbor Drive
