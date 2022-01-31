Watching Your Wallet: Tracking grocery store prices

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Between supply chain issues and inflation, grocery bills are on the rise as major brands have announce price increases.

It’s not just staples like bread, eggs and milk, the price for coffee grounds, cola and even Oreo cookies and Ritz crackers are going up.

What can you do? Watch for the weekly sales and stock up when you can. Look to see if a store offers digital deals and don’t forget about apps that give you discounts on items when you shop -- like Receipt Hog, Fetch Rewards and Ibotta.

A credit car with grocery rewards could make a difference -- if you’re spending more, you might as well get credit for it and that money back could be used to help pay the grocery bill every month.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.