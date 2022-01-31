Advertisement

Venice Twp. crash leaves one woman dead

Police believe speed and alcohol to be factors in the incident.
One woman is dead, and three others were seriously injured following a crash in Venice Township.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VENICE TWP., Mich. (WILX) - One woman is dead, and three others were seriously injured following a crash in Venice Township.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened when a 25-year-old driving a Dodge Durango northbound on Vernon Road drove through a stop sign, hitting a vehicle driving west on M-21.

The two adults in the car hit, a Saturn Vue, were then ejected from the vehicle as a result.

The front seat passenger, a 28-year-old woman from Orion, died from her injuries and the driver sustained life-threatening injuries

The driver and passenger of the Durango sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Police believe speed and alcohol to be factors in the incident.

