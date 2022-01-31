Suspended student made up reports of man with a gun at Brighton school, police say

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from Michigan State Police are investigating a “false report of an individual carrying a firearm” at a Brighton school.

Original story: Michigan State Police investigating ‘false reports’ of a firearm at Brighton school

According to authorities, the incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. Friday at Maltby Intermediate School / Hornung Elementary School, located near the intersection of Bauer and Brighton roads. Police said troopers were joined with officers from other law enforcement agencies to a report of a man walking toward the schools with a gun.

Police said there is no threat to the community or schools.

Authorities said the incident was made up by a 10-year-old student who had been suspended for bringing a knife to school earlier that day.

Police said they are seeking charges for false report or threat of terrorism. The name of the child will not be released.

Related: Witness shot at during Dollar General robbery in Lansing

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.