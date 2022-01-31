Advertisement

Suspended student made up reports of man with a gun at Brighton school, police say

There is no threat to the community, police say
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from Michigan State Police are investigating a “false report of an individual carrying a firearm” at a Brighton school.

According to authorities, the incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. Friday at Maltby Intermediate School / Hornung Elementary School, located near the intersection of Bauer and Brighton roads. Police said troopers were joined with officers from other law enforcement agencies to a report of a man walking toward the schools with a gun.

Police said there is no threat to the community or schools.

Authorities said the incident was made up by a 10-year-old student who had been suspended for bringing a knife to school earlier that day.

Police said they are seeking charges for false report or threat of terrorism. The name of the child will not be released.

